Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son, Vayu, turned one on August 20. The Kapoor and the Ahuja family came together to celebrate the day of the arrival of the little one. Sonam Kapoor shared some loved up pictures from the cosy and intimate birthday celebrate. Vayu's birthday was marked with a puja, good food and spending quality time with the family.

Sonam's adorable post

"Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she's given us. Best Aunt in the world," Sonam Kapoor wrote.

The cosy celebration

In the pictures shared by Sonam, we could see the entire family dressed up in traditional wear. Little Vayu in his pajama and kurta stole everyone's hearts. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor posed with Anand Ahuja's parents and many on social media commented on how Anil looked younger then all of them. Sonam also gave us a glimpse into her mandir and the pooja that had taken place.

Kareena's wish

Netizens were enthralled to see such lavish lunch setting at their household. Sonam's closest friend, Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share a beautiful picture of Sonam with her son and wrote, "Happy Birthday To This Little Bundle Of Joy. Sending so much love and blessings."

"I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid and I basically Zoomed him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well," the Neerja actress had told Vogue.