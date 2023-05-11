Bollywood and Bollywood couture is incomplete without designer names like - Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Over the last several decades, the ace designer duo have brought India on a global map with their sartorial creations. Many Bollywood celebs have made some path breaking fashion statements in their creations.

So it is natural for the two to have some very strong opinions about the Bollywood ladies and their fashion choices too. In the latest podcast, the two have called Sonam Kapoor 'gusty' to do and wear what she wants. They have also called Deepika 'not adventurous' when it comes to her fashion choices.

"Nobody makes a style statement today apart from Sonam Kapoor who makes a style statement, who is gutsy and does whatever she wants to do and she owns it. I don't know if anybody really... Deepika (Padukone) is so fabulous but even she is not open... You never see her being adventurous as such. She's always beautiful, she's always perfect but she is not adventurous," the duo told Anupama Chopra in her podcast.

The designer duo has always had a strong affinity and bond with the Bachchan family. In the same podcast, they recalled how Amitabh would always gift his mother their sarees and she loved wearing them. Talking about Big B and his fashion statements, the designers called him a "horse". "You put anything, like he is a clothes horse, like you put anything on him and he is comfortable."