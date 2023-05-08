It was an honourable moment for Sonam Kapoor and the whole of India as the diva delivered a speech at Prince Charles' coronation ceremony. This also meant that she is the only Indian celeb to have the opportunity to dine and wine with the royals. While this should have made our countrymen proud, Sonam being called one of "India's biggest stars", didn't sit well with netizens.

The speech that has got everyone talking

"Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one-third of the world's people, one-third of the world's oceans, and one-third of the world's lands. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our people is special but we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous where every voice is heard," the Kapoor girl said in her short speech.

Sonam trolled

"But she is not one of Indian cinema's biggest stars... proud that she is representing however," one user commented. "Why is Sonam Kapoor beaming so brightly about being part of the Commonwealth when it has been to the detriment of India Pakistan Bangladesh being colonised by them onam Kapoor and super proud that she represents South Asia on the world stage, nonetheless is there really I need to be so gushing about the Commonwealth," another one commented.

"The irony of having every pronunciation correct except for NAA MAAS TE," a social media user wrote. "She is the biggest star yet she has not delivered even any one solo hit movie in her short carrier, what a joke," another social media user commented. "That's the only one they could get. C grade actress," was one more of the many negative comments the actress received.