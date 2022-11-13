Sonam Kapoor on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to give a little tour of her son Vayu's nursery at Mumbai home. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20.

With a white and grey theme, Sonam added a few sketches of nature on the walls. She also chose wooden furniture for the nursery with a grey carpet on the floor.

While the nursery looks cute and beautiful, a few fans criticized the color options for a baby's room. The fans were disappointed and called the nursery 'dull'. One user wrote, "Appreciate the efforts but very boring for a baby's nursery! It should have been more lively and cheerful! It looks more like an adult's library/study room."

The other said, "Looks like a typical British old age home.All kind weird vibes for a tiny tot who is yet to feel the beautiful colors of the world." Another user wrote, "It's beautiful but should have been more child like decor.Looks like an old man is born for the vintage look you've created."

Sonam Kapoor's Note

Sonam penned a long note thanking the team that helped her design baby Vayu's nursery. She wrote, "This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy. First I'd like to thank @andstudioofficial who specialises in nursery design, @anushananavati designed my baby boys nursery in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama , I've known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she's always been creative and precise , and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!! @dinky_nirh curated absolutely everything that I needed for Vayu and made sure I had absolutely every small thing that goes into rearing a new born."

Sonam added, "My friend @sukeena founder of @luminaireco who put together my Maternitiy wardrobe and then Vayus wardrobe. Thanks to you my baby is the chicest little boy around. Thank you @organisewithease for setting up everything in the nursery and indulging my OCD. Most importantly I'd like to thank my mama @kapoor.sunita who moved heaven and earth for everything. I love you mama. This is not an ad but a nod of gratitude to the kind women who helped out a new mom."