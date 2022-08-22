Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their son on Saturday, August 20. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Sonam wrote, "On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand." Ever since then, fans have been waiting to see a glimpse of the newborn. And, finally, their wish has been fulfilled.

On Monday, August 22, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her recent meet with her nephew. Sharing the pictures, the producer wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal."

Rhea revealed that she got extremely emotional when she met Sonam's newborn. She was joined by her and Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor.

Mira Rajput says 'Adorable'

Soon after the pictures went viral and the netizens, including Malaika Arora and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, couldn't refrain from commenting on the post. Malaika wrote, "Awwww masi tears of joy", while Mira Rajput commented, "Adorable".

The 'Dilli 6' actress tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Earlier, Sonam took to her social media account and shared a few photographs where she spoke about her pregnancy. The actress said, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel -Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity."

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the new mom will be seen next in her upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija. The film, which is expected to release this year, also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.