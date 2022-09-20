Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have given us the first glimpse of their newborn baby boy. The couple has named the little one – Vayu. Sonam and Anand colour co-ordinated in beautiful yellow attires with their baby to share his name with the world. Sonam also explained the meaning of their son's name in detail.

Sonam announces her son's name

"In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja," Sonam wrote.

The Veere Di Wedding actress further wrote, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil."

"Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family," she concluded.

Sonam's pregnancy journey

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on October 20, 2022. Sonam had been quite expressive and open about the complications she faced during her pregnancy. She had also spoken about how it might seem glamorous and fun from the outside, but there are many complications that also come with this journey.