Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor embraced motherhood a week ago, and since then fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of her little one. After spending a week in the hospital, Sonam returned to her maternal home with her baby, and fans couldn't stop expressing their sheer joy.

The paparazzi clicked the actress along with her husband Anand Ahuja at their house in Juhu.

The couple was seen twinning in white. While Sonam chose to maintain complete privacy, the new father, Anand, and new grandfather, Anil Kapoor posed and smiled for the paparazzi. They also distributed sweets to the camera teams.

Sonam and Anand welcomed a baby boy on the 20th of August, 2022.

The couple announced the good news on their respective social media handles. The statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts."

Further thanking the medical staff, the couple wrote, "Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam's father and Bollywood megastar Anil Kapoor had also shared the news on his social media account. The statement read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, of the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated."

The statement further read, "Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish and Priya, Anil and Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea and Karan, Anant and Harshvardhan."

For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai, after dating for a couple of years. The gorgeous couple had a lavish wedding that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.