Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja are currently on cloud nine. The couple has welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Sonam's father and Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor shared the news on his social media account and fans couldn't stop beaming with joy.

Further, the new parents shared the happy news on their respective social media handles. The statement read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey." The statement further read, "It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam and Anand's marriage, pregnancy

The actress who had announced her pregnancy in March this year had shifted base to London during her early trimester. Sharing the good news, Sonam had captioned it as, "Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. The actress took to her social media and shared a picture flaunting her baby bump. Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support," the post further read, "We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Kapoor flew down to India a few weeks ago and had been spending time with her family since then. For the uninitiated, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. The wedding was a two-day grand affair that saw the who's who of Bollywood. Sonam and Anand looked stunning in their wedding ensembles.

The actress who made her debut in 2007 in Saawariya, apparently met Anand during the promotions of her 2015 movie, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. As per reports, Sonam's friends had tricked her into visiting a bar and called over three boys to meet them, one of them being Anand Ahuja. The actress was in no mood to meet either of them but soon after felt a spark while talking to Anand.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sonam talking about her camaraderie with Anand, said, "Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different." She added, "He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand... the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend... like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more."

Sonam was last seen in Zoya Factor released in 2019.