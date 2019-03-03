Following her remarks on the air strike that were carried out by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) terror camps in Balakot, Sonam Kapoor had found herself at the centre of heavy criticism on social media. She was tagged as 'anti-national' for echoing Humans of Hindutva's Facebook post that said that the minds of Hindu and Islamic fundamentalists are poisoned by hate and they both lack empathy for the other side adding that they both want war and do not care for its consequences.

After facing severe backlash over the opinion, Sonam Kapoor clarified her stance on Twitter saying that she is strongly against any form of terrorism and completely supports her country.

Read Sonam's full statement here:

"I stand strongly against any form of terrorism, especially if it's state sponsored.

We are a Democratic country and each one has the right to his/her view without encroaching on others peoples beliefs.

All religions in the World have a few fanatics and fundamentalists and our choices differentiate us from our misguided brothers and sisters.

I'm completely neutral and I support my India and all the moral values she's always stood for."

Meanwhile, film fraternity members from across the country have sent out a message saluting the courage displayed by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman after he was captured by Pakistan when his MiG-21 crashed in that country.