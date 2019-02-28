From the political area to the field of sports, Sonam Kapoor has never been the one to hold back her thoughts. Known as one of the most fearless celebs, Sonam has once again voiced her opinion on the Hindu and Islamic fundamentalists.

Sharing a long Instagram story, Sonam has spoken at length about how an average Pakistani has more in common with an average Indian than he does with an Islamic fundamentalist.

Elaborating on the topic, Sonam has written, "The average Indian has more in common with the average Pakistani than he does with a Hindu fundamentalist who wants to bomb in the name of Ram and lynch minorities and rally in support of child rapists. The average Pakistani has more in common with an average Indian than he does with an Islamic fundamentalist who wants to bomb others in the name of Allah and oppress women and put guns in the hands of children.

Ordinary citizens everywhere just want to have a normal life and go to work and raise their children well and save up for a decent home.

Hindu and Islamic fundamentalists both have loads in common. Their minds are poisoned by hate and they both lack empathy for the other side. They both want war and do not care for its consequences. The cost of this extraordinary hatred of fundamentalists in both countries is eventually going to be paid by the ordinary citizens of both countries and the soldiers who are always first in the line of a fire they did not ignite."

Social media users are now slamming the actress for her highly opinionated piece. She had recently faced heavy criticism for backing Rajkumar Hirani, who was accused of sexual harassment by Sanju's assistant director.