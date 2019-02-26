Sonam Kapoor had once created a big controversy when she reportedly referred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as "aunty".

It all had happened after Sonam became ambassador of a cosmetic brand, which was endorsed by Aishwarya.

The Veere Di Wedding actress had shocked everyone when she reportedly referred the former Miss World as "aunty" while speaking about becoming the new brand ambassador.

"Aishwarya is an aunty from another generation", she was quoted as saying in 2011. She had also reportedly backed her statement saying that since Aishwarya had romanced her father Anil Kapoor in movies, it was fine for her to address her as "aunty".

However, Sonam had later reportedly denied it, and had stated that she was misquoted.

"It's all gossip. I never said any of that. I don't want to remark on it anymore. A lot has been printed and said and it's all turn into very untidy and filthy, and I don't wish to get into it anymore. I really respect Abhishek as a person and had one of my best experiences working in Delhi 6. Aishwarya Rai is Aishwarya Rai. I never said that. I would address her in a deferential way, but I would never call her aunty," she had later said, according to reports.

Although Aishwarya did not make any comment on this controversy, it was reported that she had made sure Sonam could not walk the red carpet at Cannes that year.

Meanwhile, Sonam was recently seen playing Anil Kapoor's daughter in the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, and has an interesting storyline.

On the other side, Aishwarya was supposed to share screen space with hubby Abhishek in Gulab Jamun, but latest reports claimed that the couple had backed out of the project.