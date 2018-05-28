Sonam Kapoor is considered to be the fashionista of Bollywood, but Kareena Kapoor Khan has been getting a lot of attention for her style sense during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding. When Sonam tried to give her sister, Rhea Kapoor, the credit for Kareena's style game, Bebo refused to accept that and instead patted her "fab bod".

During a recent joint interview with Bollywood Hungama, the host asked Sonam about her reaction to all the attention that Kareena has been getting for her fashion sense during the film's promotions.

"My sister was styling me and that's why I got all the credit. Now Rhea is also styling Kareena, so now she is also getting the credit," Sonam said, while her co-star seemed to be laughing at her remark. Kareena then immediately jumped in saying, "Listen, I think it's because of my fab bod".

While the situation looked a little awkward for Sonam, she then agreed to Kareena's reasoning saying, "Acha? I think so too." When the host interrupted adding that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress worked hard on her body, Sonam again replied in affirmative.

Sonam and Kareena along with two other Veere Di Wedding actresses Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have been attending a lot of promotional events for the film. In one such event, Kareena had stolen all the limelight by flaunting her abs in a blue blazer along with a tube-top underneath.

She had certainly stood out from all the three actresses as many began talking about the diva's toned body and style sense.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's wife recently received some criticisms for expressing her idea of feminism. She had said that she believes in equality but would not call herself a feminist. This statement did not go down well with many, who felt that her idea of feminism is vague.

While many ridiculed her on social media, some of her supporters defended Kareena opining that freedom to express one's thoughts, right or wrong, is also a part of feminism.