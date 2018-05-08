Sonam Kapoor got married to her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja according to Sikh traditions at her aunt Kavita Singh's heritage bungalow Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai May 8. The Kapoors and the Ahujas along with Sonam's close friends from Bollywood were present to shower their blessings upon the newlyweds.

Sonam and Anand may have been dating for the past four years, but they have always been tight-lipped about their relationship until their families announced their wedding. Soon after the announcement, we witnessed their romantic chemistry in a video chat which Sonam had shared on her Instagram story section. But do you know the secret name which Sonam calls Anand by.

When Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were about to garland each other while facing each other, we witnessed a fun and loving banter between the two which became the highlight of the wedding. When their family members ask them who is going to put the garland first, Sonam jumped toward the groom and quickly responded 'me'. To which Anand, who was all smiles, retorted, "Hey, I don't have mine."

While Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor can be heard laughing at the background, Sonam's kaleera got stuck in Anand's sherwani with her arms wrapped around his neck. The bride apologises to the groom saying, "babu, sorry" as she struggles to unwind the kaleera from his coat. After hearing this, Sonam's mother scolds her in a light-hearted way and asks her address her husband as 'aap' and not 'babu'. Sonam blushes and happily agrees to her mom's demands.

Check out the lovely banter between Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja during their varmala ceremony.

The star-studded wedding was attended by who's who of Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, Rani Mukerji and others.

While the newlyweds, the Kapoors and the Ahujas are getting ready for the dance and musical party which will take place in the evening at The Leela, Mumbai from 8 pm onwards.

Meanwhile, check out the inside pictures from the wedding.