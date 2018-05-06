We all want a friend like Karan Johar. The Bollywood filmmaker is known to put together a perfect hamper (courtesy Koffee with Karan) and actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding is yet another opportunity for the director-producer to assemble an impeccable basket of goodies and he's leaving no stone unturned.

According to a Pinkvilla report, KJo is putting together a perfect gift box for the occasion. The gift bag contains sarees, jewelry, and sweets, the report states.

The bride-to-be will receive a beautiful Kanjeevaram saree along with Amrapali Jhumkas and chandelier earrings, a source told the publication. Karan also plans to gift the actress and her husband motichur laddoos from Nathus in Delhi.

That's not all, the actor will also be seen shaking a leg at the Sonam and Anand's sangeet ceremony alongside Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. Dance videos of actors preparing for the sangeet were shared by the stars and the celebrities are seen dancing to Salman's Swag Se Swagat song from Tiger Zinda Hai movie. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor is also seen dancing.

Filmfare reports that apart from the young stars, bride's father Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik will also put together a special surprise performance for Sonam. The magazine reveals that Anil, Satish and Anupam will be dancing to My Name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan and Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do.

"Anil is ecstatic about his performance on Sonam and Anand's sangeet. He will perform on two of his favorite numbers – Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do and My Name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan. It will be more fun because Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher will also be joining Anil," a source revealed.

Although the big guns from the Kapoor family will be performing at the Sangeet on May 7, it is reported that Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters will not be performing at the ceremony. A DNA report confirms that Sonam's cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor will not be seen dancing. The report also suggests that Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and mom Sunita Kapoor will also stay away from the dance stage.