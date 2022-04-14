A few days after the reports of massive theft at Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja's home surfaced, the thief has now been caught. The nurse who was working as a caregiver at the house was arrested along with her husband for stealing cash worth Rs 2.4 cr and exorbitant jewelry. The theft took place in February and the culprits have now been found.

What happened

Aparna Ruth Wilson, who worked as a caregiver at the home for Anand Ahuja's grandmother, was the one who hatched out the plan. Her husband, who was also an accomplice, worked as an accountant in a private firm. The theft took place on February 11 but it was only on February 23 when the family noticed the theft and took it to the police. Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law had reached the Tughlaq Road police station to lodge a complaint. Apart from the police, FSL was also investigating the theft.

Police's statement

"The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old," NDTV quoted a police officer in the case saying. Though the jewellery and cash are yet to be recovered from the accused.

Sonam's pregnancy news

In other news, Sonam Kapoor is pregnant and expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja in fall. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam wrote while sharing pictures of her baby bump.