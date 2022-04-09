https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/733140/sonam-kapoor-interacting-mother-law-priya-ahuja-during-covid-19-outbreak.jpg IBTimes IN

In a shocking piece of news, there has been a massive theft at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence. Rs 1.41 crore of cash, jewelry and other things have been stolen. Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law reached the Tughlaq Road police station to lodge a complaint. Apart from the police, FSL is also investigating the theft.

What happened

The Delhi police has so far questioned caretakers, gardeners, house helps, cooks, drivers and others in the case. Pinkvilla has quoted ABP Marathi and revealed that Sarla Ahuja, grandmother of Anand Ahuja came to know of the theft only on February 11. That too when she went to check it. She further added that the last time she checked the jewellery was over two years ago. An official complaint was lodged on February 23.

Sonam's pregnancy

The police are thoroughly investigating the case however, owing to the high-profile case, they have tried to keep it under wraps. In other news, Sonam Kapoor is pregnant and expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja in fall. The actress shared several stunning pictures of her baby bump and made the official announcement.

"Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."