The news of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre suffering from Metastatic Cancer came as a surprise to many, but the 43-year-old has demonstrated that she is ready to face it head-on. Preparing for the battle, she recently got a haircut off her hair as a part of her treatment.

The news was a shock to fans and other Bollywood celebs. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and cancer surviviors like Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala reached out to the actress and gave a of motivation to the actress. Some even went to meet her in New York, where she is getting her treatment.

Bendre shared videos of the hair-cut session and posted a heartfelt caption along with it.

She wrote:

In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome." The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through."

Sonali is not the only Bollywood actor battling with the deadly disease, Bollywood's ace actor Irrfan Khan too is reportedly suffering from Neuroendocrine cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in London.

Watch Sonali's video and pictures of her haircut session here: