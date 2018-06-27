Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is all set for his upcoming film Karwaan that will mark the Bollywood debut of Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, who appeared in the web-series 'Girl In The City'. The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

The trailer of the film released on June 27 and Irrfan Khan's acting has once again stolen the spotlight. Dulquer Sulmaan looks amazing in his role and his fans are going crazy. The film looks like a fun and exciting journey of three characters stuck together on a road trip filled with adventure.

The slice-of-life film has been shot at some beautiful locations in Kerela. Dulquer Salmaan's fans showered him with compliments after he commented on the trailer posted on YouTube.

Youtube Screenshot

The film is set for release on August 3.

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan is in London and fighting neuroendocrine cancer. The actor had earlier shared a heart-melting about his struggle with the disease. He wrote about his feelings and thoughts that were triggered by the news of him having this disease.

"It's been quite some time now since I have been diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. This new name in my vocabulary, I got to know, was rare, and due to fewer study cases, and less information comparatively, the unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game," Irrfan had written in the letter.

Earlier, Irrfan had taken to Twitter to share the poster of the film and to wish the newbies -- Dulquer and Mithila.

He wrote: Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @Ronniescrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ

Dulquer had responded by writing: 'Thank you so much sir ! Couldn't have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always!'

Check out the trailer here: