The relationship status of Sonakshi Sinha has always remained overcast by clouds of delusions. The news of the junior shotgun's very first link-up with co-actor Ranveer Singh had come out while she was shooting for Lootera. Later, she was linked with Shahid Kapoor during R...Rajkumar followed by Arjun Kapoor while shooting for Tevar. Of late, Sonakshi is now being rumoured to be dating the newbie Zaheer Iqbal, who is getting launched by Salman Khan in Notebook produced under Salman Khan Films banner.

Amid the link-up rumours, earlier there were also reports that Sonakshi and showbiz professional Bunty Sachdev were dating for a while but they never acknowledged their relationship in public. But reports of their on and off romance often made their rounds of the tabloids. Their romance, however, remained short-lived as reports of their alleged break-up in February, last year, had flooded the internet.

While there has never been a clearer picture about who Sonakshi's dating life, people on social media often wonder whether the Dabangg actress is on a dating app. And when Sonakshi was asked on Arbaaz Khan's new show if she is currently using a dating app to meet new people and hanging out with them, the junior shotgun gave a hilarious response to the question.

"I don't need a dating app," Sonakshi laughed off to Arbaaz's idea of meeting new people which was followed by a spontaneous, hilarious and dramatic expressions. So next time, if you come across any Sonakshi Sinha, remember that she is not the Dabangg girl for you to swipe right. However, she has again left her admirers with a question mark on her relationship status which we hope she must have clarified in the full episode.

Talking about Sonakshi's growing closeness with Salman's protege, Zaheer, a source close to the Sinha family claimed that the link-up rumours are being spread for publicity for the new movie Notebook.

"This is probably the publicity machinery at work. We normally have newcomers working together in their first film being linked together for publicity. But this time they chose to deflect the publicity to an outside source. But the Sinhas aren't taking this lying down," the source was quoted as saying by The Asian Age.

The source further added, "She's just being nice and sweet to a newcomer who happens to be launched by Salman Khan, just like Sonakshi was (in Dabanng). Zaheer is moving in the same circle these days as Salman."

