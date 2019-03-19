The buzz began in January and is gaining momentum that Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is dating newcomer Zaheer Iqbal, the debutant actor of Salman Khan's production Notebook. That Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are close friends was known in the film industry.

But a fresh report in a tabloid today says that Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha, both a part of superstar Salman Khan's inner circle, are closer to each other than you may think. So either they may star in a film together, or they make even be serious about each other!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been hanging out together quite often. In fact, as suggested in the daily, when the Notebook trailer was being launched by Salman Khan at a Mumbai multiple in the presence of Zaheer Iqbal and the female lead Pranutan Bahl, Sonakshi Sinha was present at the venue! Sonakshi was apparently attending a special screening of Luka Chuppi.

Also, at Salman Khan's 53rd birthday bash on December 27, 2018, at his Panvel farmhouse in Mumbai, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal came in the same car. Months before that, Zaheer Iqbal had posted a birthday wish to Sonakshi Sinha on June 2, 2018, saying with a picture of them together, "Sonakshi Jayanti sab ko mubarak ho Happy Birthday Sona Mera bus chalta toh aaj national holiday hota #whereisthefood #partnerincrime#tubuskhushreh #canyouclickourpicture#aslisona #zahero".

Sonakshi Sinha was earlier linked briefly with Shahid Kapoor when they did a film together, but more with Bunty Sahdev. In the birthday picture, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were posing close but standing apart. However, the grapevine suggests that they are very close.

Zaheer Iqbal is the son of Salman Khan's close friend and has been an assistant on his films before being launched in Notebook. Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha, was launched by Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010.

Zaheer Iqbal will be seen in Notebook opposite debutante Pranutan Bahl, who is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and wife Ekta. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Karan Johar's production Kalank, also starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.