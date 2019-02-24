Actress Sonakshi Sinha has got herself into a legal trouble as a case has reportedly been filed against her on cheating charges.

Owner of an event firm in Delhi has reportedly filed a case against the actress and four others for allegedly refusing to perform at an event despite already receiving the payment, according to ANI.

The complainant stated that Sonakshi's alleged unprofessional behavior not only caused him big financial losses but also hampered the reputation of his firm. Spectators present at the event were reportedly so disappointed by the absence of Sonakshi that they vandalized the venue.

As alleged, Sonakshi received a payment of Rs 37 lakh from an event firm named India Fashion and Beauty Award to perform, but she refused to turn up for the event at the last moment.

She allegedly cancelled her flight on the day of the performance, and despite the owner's repeated requests, she did not go for the performance.

"I tried convincing her a lot to perform at the event and even told her that I will incur huge losses if she doesn't come, but she refused to perform," Pramod Sharma, owner of the firm told ANI.

An FIR has been lodged against the Dabangg actress and four others on charges of cheating, and an investigation has been initiated, as confirmed by police.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was recently seen in a promotional song for Total Dhamaal. It was a remixed version of Helen's popular track "Mungda". However, the new version did not receive a positive response from most of the viewers as they felt it ruined the original one.