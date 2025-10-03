Sonakshi Sinha is back with 'Jatadhara' in her fiercest avatar. The first song from the film - Dhana Pisaachi - released recently and has Sonakshi dancing her heart out. Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the first song is a tribute to Goddess Durga's power and divinity. The song has been sung by internet's latest obsession - Madhubanti Bagchi.

The song is a sort of tandav dance done keeping in mind Goddess Durga's feminity and divine energy. Sonakshi has taken the classic route in the song and danced with no inhibitions. But not everyone on social media seems as impressed. Some didn't like the choreography, and there were some who felt Sonakshi couldn't do justice to the steps.

Let's take a look at the reactions.

"Worst choreography," a user wrote.

"No acting no dancing skills just surviving with father's name," another user commented.

"Not even able to finish a step," a social media user wrote.

"Reminded me of Ranveer Singh," another social media user commented.

"Imagine an outsider with this kind of structure face n acting skills. Won't even get a normal role in theatres," read a comment.

"What is this? Casting Director should be fired immediately!" another comment read.

"Why is she doing zumba?" one person asked.

"She looks funny," another person opined.

"Reason why Ranbir kapoor rejected her as heroine," an Instagram user took a dig.

However, there were a few who couldn't stop admiring Sonakshi's dance and acting.

"Her eyes just fire," a fan wrote.

"I am so happy to see u in this character," another fan commented.

"Sonakshi is the most under utilised and underrated actor and specially a starkid, shes soo soo talented," one more follower wrote.