Sonakshi Sinha brutally fat-shamed for wearing white gown with bold rose Embellishment at recent event

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, on June 13 last year. Since then, the couple has been inseparable, often spotted together at major events, sharing candid photos, and giving fans sweet glimpses into their married life. Despite being in an interfaith marriage, Sonakshi and Zaheer continue to serve major couple goals.

Sonakshi has faced intense trolling online for marrying Zaheer Iqbal, but she has consistently taken the negativity in stride and hasn't hesitated to clap back at trolls. She has also been very active on YouTube, often sharing snippets of her life.

Recently, Sonakshi was spotted at an event held after the promotions of Nikita Roy, which was released alongside Saiyaara. However, it was Sonakshi's Nikita Roy that failed at the box office, while Saiyaara broke all records.

A video has gone viral showing Sonakshi Sinha in a white gown featuring a bold red floral embellishment at the waist. She paired her outfit with red high heels and flaunted her bold red lip shade.

However, Soankshi's new look drew criticism as they brutally trolled her for weight gain.

A user wrote, "She has gained weight.."

Another mentioned, " She looks like Bharti Singh now ."

The third one wrote, "Her outfit is similar to nurses."

Work Front

Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped the shoot of her Telugu debut film, Jatadhara.