This Friday witnessed a box-office clash between two films, Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, the latter starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. Son of Sardaar 2 was originally slated to release last week, but the team decided to postpone it by a week to avoid a clash with Saiyaara. However, despite the delayed release, the film has failed to make a strong impression on fans and moviegoers.

It's been around 13 years since the release of its prequel. Back then, the comedy flick was well-received by the audience. Now, over a decade later, the sequel has drawn criticism from viewers.

The story follows Jassi, who travels to Scotland in an attempt to reconcile with his wife. But fate has other plans; he finds himself entangled in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding. He must save hostages and his marriage while navigating a whirlwind of cultural confusion.

Ajay Devgn puts in an earnest effort to tickle the funny bone, even diving into India–Pakistan joke territory. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film attempts to balance social messaging with slapstick humour but ends up relying heavily on its convoluted narrative.

Chunky Panday and Vindu Dara Singh contribute to the film's comic quotient, and as this is the late actor Mukul Dev's last film, it carries a sense of nostalgia for many.

Son of Sardaar 2 has been receiving mixed reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Some viewers described it as a "desi comedy and family drama," while others hailed it a "paisa vasool entertainer."

Phela Tu Duja Tu.... firr Audience Ko pela kyu ??. Disaster Reviews of #SonOfSardar2 All Across No one is liking this Cheap Cringefest.#SonOfSardaar2review pic.twitter.com/bfIOtee3Gq — ?????. (@AkkisAckermann) August 1, 2025

However, many also criticised the film harshly, claiming Ajay Devgn is "sleepwalking" through the role and calling it a "dead comedy." While others dubbed it a "self-inflicted disaster."

A user said, "Son Of Sardaar 2 isn't a movie, it's a public health warning. Sleepwalking Ajay, WhatsApp forward dialogues & headache-inducing screenplay. Even school plays have better editing. Save your brain. Watch paint dry instead.."

"One doesn't have to watch the movie to give such a review; the trailer was enough," a second user noted.

both trailer failed my expectations.. now after watching this review! Picture is SUPER DISASTER ?? #SonOfSardaar2pic.twitter.com/7dMPZyNpi4 — शिव. (@thunderstormsrk) August 1, 2025

"Flat, forced, and far from funny. #SonOfSardaar2 fails miserably as a comedy, relying on lazy adult jokes and tired stereotypes. Turning a Sardaar into a brainless caricature and dragging in a half-baked Pakistan angle doesn't make it edgy, just embarrassing. A major letdown," a third user said.

The next user mentioned, "3 ½ A full-on #AjayDevgn show with desi comedy and family drama. #MrunalThakur looks stunning and delivers a solid performance. Some scenes feel stretched, but overall, it's a fun ride that gives the same entertainment as part one. Recommended."

Another one mentioned, "DISASTER. Rating: 1 Zero spark, zero soul! Outdated script, bland humour, and flat emotions sink this sequel. #AjayDevgn can't save this sinking ship. Only #RaviKishan & #DeepakDobriyal shine."

The next one wrote, "Sir, they stereotype Sardars, Gujarati and South Indian. Lame and poor jokes on Sardars. Gujarati characters are shown with typical names like Jignesh and accent, and Dhokla. South Char are shown eating Idli Dhosa and speaking Hindi with aiyiyo,..."

#SonOfSardaar2 Review : ⭐️⭐️⭐️½



A full-on #AjayDevgn show with desi comedy and family drama. #MrunalThakur looks stunning and delivers a solid performance. Some scenes feel stretched, but overall it's a fun ride that gives the same entertainment as part one.



Recommended ?? pic.twitter.com/gp4em26vun — Asad (@KattarAaryan) July 31, 2025

#SonOfSardaar2 flop huyi to sayad Sequel se bahar nikle ye insaan.



As a Fan, I'm totally fed-up with this third class thinking of him.



Hum to @KumarMangat aur uske nalayak son se pareshan the aur abhi ye @danishdevgn aur ek nikamma bhanja aa gye@ajaydevgn maaf kardo boss ? — N... (@ADs_Battalion) July 23, 2025

A netizen wrote: "Just done with #SonOfSardar2. Paaji Sardaro ka stereotype mazak udana band kardo. Hum bade ho gaye hain ab. Aap wahi reh gaye ho."

Bad Reviews for Ajay Starrrer #SonOfSardaar2 Public Is fed of His sleepover acting.. Makers Knew What cringe They have Made that's they run from debutant #Saiyaara.. Giving Disaster from Sequal Its A shame..#DisasterSonOfSardaar2 — ?????. (@AkkisAckermann) August 1, 2025

Guys ager Comedy Movie dekhni hai aur paise vasool bhi hone chahiye full bakchodi chahiye tho #SonOfSardaar2 mat dekho #TheNakedGun dekho mast hai! — JW Studio’s (@JWStudioss) August 1, 2025

Box-office numbers

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Son of Sardaar 2 opened significantly lower than Ajay Devgn's last release, Raid 2, which earned Rs 19.25 crore on its first day. It also collected less than Shaitaan, his horror film earlier this year, which opened at Rs 14.75 crore. However, the film did perform better than Maa, starring Kajol, which had an opening day figure of Rs 4.5 crore.

The film also managed to outperform Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2, which collected Rs 3.35 crore on Day 1. Both films are currently facing stiff competition from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, which has already crossed Rs 285.75 crore in its second week.

