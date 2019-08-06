Some videos featuring Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha being arrested are creating ripples on social media, but sources from the B-Town say that it is a publicity gimmick for her upcoming event.

Varinder Chawla, one of the noted photographers of Bollywood, shared a couple of videos on Instagram and wrote, "SHOCKING: #MissionMangal star Sonakshi Sinha gets into legal trouble during promotions #aslisonaarrested #sonakshisinha #AsliSonaArrested #WhereIsSonakshiSinha #Sonakshi #SonakshiSinha #Aslisona."

Viral Bhayani, who is another popular fashion photographer from Mumbai, also shared the same videos on Instagram and wrote, "Looks like #SonakshiSinha is in some trouble. #aslisonaarrested #AsliSonaArrested #WhereIsSonakshiSinha #Sonakshi #SonakshiSinha #Aslisona."

In the first videos, Sonakshi Sinha is seen declining to talk to reporters as she enters an office. In the second clip, she is seen yelling at the person, who is handcuffing her, "You can't arrest me like this. Do you who I am? I have not done anything, I am innocent. How can you arrest me like that?"

These videos fueled the speculations that Sonakshi Sinha was arrested in connection with a cheating case filed by an event organiser in Uttar Pradesh. When approached her PR team, they said that they are clueless about it, but they did not stop reporting this development. In reply to IBTimes, India, they said, "We are looking into it."

Neither the photographers, who shot the video, nor her PR team wants to speak about Sonakshi Sinha's arrest, but they want it to be publicized in the media. This clearly shows that it is a publicity gimmick. A source, who is aware of this video, told IBTimes India, "It is paid promotional video, which is meant to be a publicity gimmick for her upcoming event."

However, some of the people, who responded to the above posts, also feel that it is a publicity gimmick. A few said that she should be arrested in real for the kind of performance she has given in her recent movies. Here are some of their reaction.

Sohil_monvelvala: Shayad koi movie ki shooting ya phir add shooting ka sence hai?

Shoesbuykart: Fake ho ya real ,how can she say do you know who I am ,c**t*y* hai tu samji Sanjay Dutt Ko jail ho Sakti hai toh tu konsi Oscar winning actress's chupchap jail me baith

Srimalayasouravvarun: Itna ghatiya picture banane ki sajaa to yaahi hona chahiye

Ketanlondhe: Deserved to be in prison to spare us from her crap films

Vis6807: Isko arrest krke Kashmir bhej do waha ke aatankwadi isse dekh kar bhag jayenge...

Awesome_abhi__: Badshah hero he bhai inki movie me inko to kaale pani ki saja milni chahiye

Ppatchysense: Hona chiye arrest bhaiya acting ki to ek kar Rakhi hai or Abhi khanadani chutyapa main vo lead hai haad hai Bollywood chutya