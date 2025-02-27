Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's happy married life pictures have now shut down the trolls. The couple faced a lot of rumours, speculations and fake news right before their wedding. From Shatrughan Sinha not giving his approval to Sonakshi Sinha being told to convert to Islam; a lot was said and written about the couple. However, they both chose to celebrate their happy union, unperturbed by the noise outside.

Consant chatter about religion

Now, in a recent interview, Sinha has spoken about the various rumours and theories running around before their marriage. The Dabangg actress stated on how they were not paying attention to being from different religion and just cared about being together in a holy matrimony.

"Zaheer and I weren't really paying attention to religion. We are two people who love each other and want to get married to each other. He didn't enforce his religion on me, and I am not enforcing my religion on him. This wasn't even a discussion," Sinha said.

Follow each others' traditions

Sonakshi further emphasized on how they both share their own set of rituals and customs and there is no pressure to follow that on the other party. "We appreciate and understand each other's cultures. They follow certain traditions at their house, I follow certain traditions at my house. He participates in my Diwali pooja, and I participate in his rituals. And that's all that matters," she told Hautterfly.

On being asked about their marriage, the Kalank actress said that given their condition where the two were of different religion and didn't want to change it, the Specials Marriage Act was the best way to go forward.

Why the Special Marriage Act

"Under the circumstances, the best way to get married was the Special Marriage Act, where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion, and he, as a Muslim man, can remain a Muslim man. It's as simple as that. I was never asked, 'Are you going to convert?' We love each other, and we're going to get married," she concluded.