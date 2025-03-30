Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been doling out some major relationship goals ever since they got married. Ever since their wedding, the two have been celebrating festivals together, despite being of different religions. Both the families too often come together to celebrate occasions. It is no secret that Sona has been a pampered daughter of the Sinha family.

Sonakshi praises Zaheer's family

But, the Dabangg actress now says that Zaheer's family probably does even more for her. In a recent session with her fans, Sonakshi was asked about difference she feels in her home and her in-laws' home. And the diva went on to elaborate how they go the extra mile to make her feel like a daughter and not a daughter-in-law.

"More like a daughter"

"As a daughter, I was obviously very pampered in my own house. But in my in-law's house, they treat me like more than a daughter. I feel I'm truly blessed to have found in-laws like that. Kyunki wo responsibility bhi hai ki kisi aur ki beti humare ghar pe aayi hai (Because they also feel the responsibility that another person's daughter has come into their home)," the Kalank actress said.

"So, they just go an extra mile every time and they just make me feel like I have always lived here and I've been born in this house and I am the daughter of this house," she further added.

However, Zaheer, known for his wit and humour was quick to react to this and said, "Thank God that didn't happen!". Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in June last year. The two went for a civil ceremony and later had a grand party at Bastian in Mumbai.

The couple danced the night out and revelled in their new union along with their closest friends. Contrary to rumours, both families gave their blessings and attended the function with a lot of joy and emotions.