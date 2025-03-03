Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying every bit of her marital bliss with husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The two keep touring the world and sharing adorable pictures together. And while Sonakshi doesn't mind flaunting her curvaceous body abroad, back home, her fashion statement remains restricted. The diva recently spoke about not wearing swimwear in India and revealed the reason for the same.

On wearing swimwear in India

Sonakshi Sinha said that she feels conscious and that she never wears swimwear in India. She also added that she fears someone might take her picture in swimwear and the picture might end up somewhere she doesn't want. The Kalank actress further added that this fear of hers is only limited to India, as she doesn't fear the same abroad.

"I've always felt conscious, especially while growing up. I don't swim in Bombay or anywhere in India because I never know who might secretly take a picture and where it might end up," she told Hautterfly.

Sona on converting to Islam

In the same interview, Sona also spoke about rumours of converting to Islam after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. "Zaheer and I weren't really paying attention to religion. We are two people who love each other and want to get married to each other. He didn't enforce his religion on me, and I am not enforcing my religion on him. This wasn't even a discussion," Shatrughan Sinha's daughter said.

"We appreciate and understand each other's cultures. They follow certain traditions at their house, I follow certain traditions at my house. He participates in my Diwali pooja, and I participate in his rituals. And that's all that matters," she further said.