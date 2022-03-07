Sonakshi Sinha has landed in some major legal soup. A nonbailable warrant has reportedly been issued against the actor. The case is of fraud where it has been alleged that Sonakshi didn't attend an event for which she had charged 37 lakh. The event organizer has further alleged that Sinha's manager refused to pay back the amount too. Post which, a complaint was filed by the victim.

Why the warrant?

As per a TOI report, the victim Pramod Sharma, who is an event organiser has alleged that he had invited Sinha as a chief guest at one of his functions but the actress didn't show up despite taking the money. Sharma says that Sonakshi was unreachable after he tried to reach out to her. The report further says that Sonakshi was cooperating with the whole investigation but had stopped coming to the court during the last few hearings. As a result, a nonbailable warrant was issued by the court.

When Sonakshi threatened Huma with a legal notice

Sonakshi Sinha had threatened to send legal notice to Huma Qureshi a few months back. Sonakshi asked Huma to stop posting her pictures as Huma's own. Huma had shared a picture of herself in a black mask and left her hair loose. Sonakshi threatened Huma not to use her pictures as own or else she would have to resort to a legal notice.

However, it was all done in a zest and the two were just pulling each other's legs. Sonakshi and Huma would be seen together in Double XL. The film tackles body shaming and trolling.