Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly all set to make her Tollywood debut with none other than South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi. According to reports, the 'Dabangg' actress has already been approached by the makers of megastar Chiranjeevi's next and the actress seems to have given a green signal for the film.

The upcoming Telegu film will be directed by K.S. Ravindra alias Bobby, who is known for his films 'Power' and 'Jai Lava Kusa'. Reports state that the director has already narrated the script to Sonakshi and she is extremely impressed by the screenplay and her character in the film.

In addition, sources also claim that Sonakshi Sinha has asked for a whopping amount of Rs. 3.5 crore as her remuneration for the Telegu film. Though the price tag is quite huge, the makers are still eager and looking forward to cast her in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha surprised Rajinikanth with her acting skill

Back in 2014, Sonakshi was seen making her Tamil debut with superstar Rajinikanth in 'Lingaa'. It was said that the actress had surprised everyone, including Rajinikanth with her brilliant performance.

"It is Sonakshi's debut in the south and we all are quite fascinated, including Rajnikanth sir, by how she has adapted to the south movies so quickly. Even though it is a completely new language for Sonakshi, she has been pretty quick with the shooting and all the scenes are coming out perfect in the first shot itself," a source from the production team of Lingaa had said.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha's role in "Bhuj: The Pride of India" received wider appreciation. Bhuj, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, showed Sonakshi in a new role leading women to help the Air Force rebuild its base overnight during the 1971 war.

Coming to Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects, the actor is currently busy with director Koratala Siva's Acharya. The film will also star Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in important characters.