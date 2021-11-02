Sonakshi Sinha has threatened to send legal notice to Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi asked Huma to stop posting her pictures as her own. Huma had shared a picture of herself in a black mask and left her hair loose. Sonakshi threatened Huma not to use her pictures as own or else she would have to resort to a legal notice. But, before you jump to any conclusions, hold your horses as Sonakshi was just pulling Huma's legs.

Huma shared a picture of herself on Halloween and wrote, "Happy Halloween #lol Photo from last night #soho #nights." Reacting to it, Sonakshi said, "Excuse me why are u posting my photos without my permission? And passing them off as your own."

Sona further wrote, "Stop posting my pictures as your own just for compliments. Sending you legal notice."

Saqib Saleem joins in

Huma Qureshi's brother Saqib Saleem also joined in the conversation and wrote, "@aslisona hahahahahha yahan bhi cheating (cheating here too)." To this, Sonakshi further said, "@saqibsaleem she just wants ppl to tell her she's pretty so she's using my photos now saqu. Pls samjhao isko (Please make her understand)." The banter didn't go unnoticed by Bollywood celebs who dropped emojis on the whole charade.

