Sonakshi Sinha was born on June 2, 1987, and celebrates her 32nd birthday today. The Dabangg 3 actress has always impressed us with her sartorial choices. Being a fashion design student herself (she studied at SNDT in Juhu, Mumbai), it comes naturally to her to dress well and for the occasion. She is never over the top and always classy, whether in traditional wear or in jeans and a shirt.

Whether her movies are doing well at the box office or not, there is something about Sonakshi Sinha and the way she carries herself that fans like about her. She has a much bigger fan-following than you can imagine and that has also to do with her style and not just her acting skills.

About her birthday plans, Sonakshi Sinha told Pinkvilla, "I have a solid birthday ritual - take a little time off work and head out of the city with a few of my closest friends. The location may vary every year but the intention stands (smiles). Since I couldn't get too much time off this year, we've decided to spend the weekend at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai and just relax with no agenda. I'm really looking forward to enjoying with my friends before I come back to grind."

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on screen in the Karan Johar production Kalank, in which she was seen opposite actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She will next be seen in Dabangg 3 opposite her first co-star, Salman Khan, who had launched her in Dabangg (2010). She reprises her role of Rajjo, the wife of Salman Khan's character Chulbul Pandey. Dabangg 3 releases on December 20, 2020.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Mission Mangal, a film based on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching India's Mars Orbiter Mission (also known as Mangalyaan) to Planet Mars. Mission Mangal was supposed to release on August 15 that is India's Independene Day, but it may now release on August 9. Sonakshi Sinha co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in the film.

Apart from Dabangg 3 and Mission Mangal, Sonakshi Sinha has also begun prepping for the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. The film, against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, releases in 2020 and is produced by T-Series.

On the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 hot looks of Sonakshi Sinha in recent times from her Instagram (if it's a gallery of looks, we mean the first image).