Dabangg 3: Fan frenzy as Salman Khan releases poster saying 'Chulbul is back'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sent fans into a frenzy as he released the poster of his cop drama Dabangg 3. Simply saying on Twitter, "Chulbul is back..." with a poster of him in the famous cop uniform of Chulbul Pandey, Salman Khan raised the excitement level of fans who were already super excited about his forthcoming film Bharat.

While Bharat releases on Eid in June, Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20, ahead of Christmas. This year, there is no Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan film release on Christmas. So, if Dabangg 3 releases on X'Mas 2019, there will be a big clash at the box office with the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film Brahmastra!

Salman Khan fans are very aware of the Bharat vs Brahmastra clash, and having a field day on Twitter taking a dig at the producer of Brahmastra, Karan Johar. Kalank, the latest release of Karan Johar, has not had a great run and therefore his next film will be watched for its box office collections.

Fans on Twitter are reacting to the poster of Dabangg 3 with mostly positive reactions. While a fan who has nicknamed himself Shah Rukh Khan, simply says, "Can't wait", another one has a stronger reaction when he says, "First InshaAllah, now Dabangg3 @karanjohar be like (A GIF saying 'This is too much)."

Another fan says, "Pandey Ji es baar sare records todenge..."

Salman Khan, meanwhile, seems like he is going to have a great run in 2019 with potential blockbusters Bharat and Dabangg 3. Like a Salman fan aptly says as a reaction to the poster, "#Dabangg3 CHULBUL WILL END THIS YEAR WITH A BANG".

Check out more reactions to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 tweet here as you go along.