Politico and veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha's decision to move out of the Bhartiya Janata Party and join hands with the opposition party Congress, was a move which many had expected. He might have left the party with a heavy heart, but, daughter Sonakshi Sinha says he should have done it long back.

At a recently held award show, without mincing her words, Sonakshi Sinha expressed her feelings on her father's decision to join the Congress party. She opined that her father had been a part of BJP since the time JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani and none of them was given the kind of respect they deserved. She said to ANI, "It's his decision (to join the Congress). Being a party member from the beginning from the time of JP Narayan ji, Atal ji and Advani ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party and I feel the entire group has not been given the respect they deserve. I think he has done it a bit too late, and he should've done it long back."

Shatrughan Sinha had taken to social media to announce his the decision to quit BJP and join Congress. He tweeted, "Painfully....on the way out of BJP....But hopefully in the best direction under the dynamic leadership of my dear friend Lalu Yadav and the desirable, most talked about leader from the Nehru Gandhi family... the true family of nation builders..." (sic)

Owing to Shatrughan's vocal critique against the party, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was declared as the party's candidate from Bihar's Patna Sahib. Shatrughan Sinha had been contesting from the constituency for the last 10 years.

Shatrughan Sinha also posed for a photograph with Rahul Gandhi and called him the "hope of the nation."