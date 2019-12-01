When Sony TV reinstated Anu Malik as a judge on season 11 this year, singer Sona Mohapatra had restarted her campaign against the music composer and the channel. As her campaign mustered huge support on social media, the channel decided to dump Malik from the singing reality show. And a few days later, Sona accused Sony TV of using a theme of sexual harassment for promotion and commercial gain.

The singer was referring to a promo clip of Indian Idol 11 wherein a contestant was seen forcibly kissing judge Neha Kakkar on the show. The clip was apparently shared by the channel on their social media handles and had gone viral.

In a Facebook post, Sona slammed the channel for its sickening and inhuman marketing ethics. She even asked Vishal Dadlani, one of judges on the show, if would continue to be a part of this 'sickness' and how much money is worth being part of it.

"Sony TV taking Anu Malik as a judge was a planned, considered & devious choice. They wanted to ride on his infamy for publicity, eyeballs & attention. That their marketing strategy included a contestant forcibly kissing a female judge & that clip making it to the show edit & also 'made' viral confirms this intent.

Using the theme of 'sexual harassment' for promotion & commercial gain is an all time low & in a country where women have very little agency & choice, it is especially disgusting.

I'm dead sure people in the Sony TV team have clinked glasses, gotten promotions & laughed at the whole country while taking the audience for a jolly ride.

Sickening, inhuman promo strategy, corporate ethics or responsibility etc be damned off course. Evil corporations do exist clearly & not just in books & cinema.

@vishaldadlani , still part of this sickness or are you ready to quit?

How much money is worth being part of this deathly swamp, I ask."