A 55-year-old man died in a suspected case of Covid-19 in Mysuru and the tragedy revealed the true colours of his own flesh and blood. His son refused to stake claim to his father's body but wants the deceased man's property and money. Ward corporator KV Sridhar helped bury the dead body, revealed user Karthik Nayaka who posted the video.

Death of a 55-yr-old man in a suspected case of #COVID19 in #Mysuru reveals inhuman side of his son. Ward corporator K V Sridhar helps to bury the body. @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/oX8ucNOLJZ — Karthik Nayaka (@Karthiknayaka) May 23, 2021

In the video, the frontline worker can be heard talking to the son on speaker. "There's 6 lakh cash, two ATMS cards, three mobile phones, what to do?" says the frontline worker as he accompanies the dead body of the person concerned while it is being transferred from a stretcher to a vehicle before being carried to a cremation ground.

As for the cash and credit cards, the son said, "Send over the cash, any documents and ATM cards." The angry officer echoes the sentiments of all the viewers as he says, "Do you have any shame? You want your father's money, documents but you can't come to cremate your father. Is this your culture?" To which the son says, "No sir." But like they say, actions speak much louder than words.

The netizens are shocked

At a time when strangers, irrespective of religion, caste or background are coming together, in whichever way possible, to give a dignified burial to those departed, the news comes as a shocker.

While many called out for the son to be named and shamed, some others lamented the complete erosion of moral values and breakdown of societal structure. "Horrible son for any parent," wrote one angry user. While another is willing to give the benefit of doubt, "How do you know what kind of a father he was?"

Relatives not turning up to claim the dead bodies

This is not the first time that shocking stories of bodies being abandoned by families due to fear and stigma of Covid-19 have surfaced. Hundreds of such cases have come to the fore where NGOs and youth groups have had to step in to give a dignified burial to the dead.

Among the countless inspiring stories of Good Samaritans doing the needful for those departed, one belongs to Bhopal's Muslim men Danish Siddiqui and Saddam Qureshi, who have been selflessly performing the last rites of Hindu Covid-19 victims as per Hindu rituals. The need for strangers stepping in arose since their own kin refused to touch the bodies for fear of getting infected. By April itself, the duo had cremated close to sixty such bodies.