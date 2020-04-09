The novel coronavirus that apparently originated in a seafood market in China is now creating chaos in all nooks of the world. As per the latest updates, the pandemic has killed more than 84,000 people worldwide, and the total number of infected people has risen to 1.4 million.

In the initial days of the outbreak, countries like Italy and China had faced the deadly killing spree of the virus, but now, it Is the United States that is suffering heavily from this pandemic outbreak.

One American gets killed in every 45 seconds

In the United States alone, the death toll has already crossed 13,000, and the total number of infected people is now more than 4,00,000. On Tuesday alone, coronavirus killed 1,970 people in the US, which means the pandemic is killing one American every 45 seconds.

The majority of the death toll in the United States happened in New York, and the state's mortality count has already crossed 5,500. Even though the government authorities have asked people to maintain proper social distancing, the pandemic is spreading in the country like wildfire.

Recently, Donald Trump had asked Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to export Hydroxychloroquine, an effective anti-coronavirus drug to the United States. The US president also warned that India may face retaliation if India did not export this medicine.

However, Narendra Modi decided to supply hydroxychloroquine to the United States, and soon, Donald Trump thanked the Indian PM for his noble deed.

Coronavirus outbreak could have been prevented

A few days back, popular American philosopher Noam Chomsky had revealed that the United States could have easily prevented the outbreak of Covid-19. Calling Donald Trump 'a sociopathic buffoon', the philosopher alleged that the president had initially taken things lightly which resulted in the coronavirus killing spree.

"One day Donald Trump says, 'There is no crisis, it's just like flu.' The next day, 'It's a terrible crisis and I knew it all along.' The next day, 'We have to go back to the business because I have to win the election'. The idea that the world is in these hands is shocking," said Chomsky.