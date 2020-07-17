A video of a 70-year-old woman being beaten up by her son and grandson has gone viral. The Belthangady cops have arrested both accused as well as the person for recording the clip in connection with this case.

The incident occurred four days ago in Halasinakatte, Savanaalu village in Belthangady district, but the video went viral on Friday, 17 July. Once the video caught the attention of the cops, they arrested the aged woman's son Srinivas Shetty and his son Pradeep Shetty and filed a Suo Moto case against them under the IPC sections 323, 504, and 24 Senior Citizen Act 2007.

Speaking to Power TV, BM Lakshman Prasad, Dakshina Kannada SP, said "It occurred on 13 July. We have arrested Srinivas Shetty and his son Pradeep Shetty along with Chidananda Shetty, who recorded the video. We have also admitted the woman to the hospital and communicated to the local administration to help,"

When asked about the reason why father and son assaulted the old man, "She was beaten up for wetting on the bed."

"The incident has come to my notice. I was not able to meet the victim as I was in Bengaluru due to Covid-19 related meeting. The police and the BJP workers have come to her help and the culprits have been arrested," Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA wrote on his social media page.