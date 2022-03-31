In an explosive tweet, actress Somy Ali threatens to expose the 'Harvey Weinstein' of Bollywood. In the now deleted tweet, she wrote, "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan." The post was accompanied by the poster of Maine Pyar Kiya (Salman Khan's debut Bollywood film).

Explosive:

Salman's ex-gf #SomyAli warns Bollywood’s “Harvey Weinstein” that he will be exposed; tags Aishwarya Rai in the post on a now deleted post. Also isn't the silhouette in the screen from Bhai's movie?. Hmm pic.twitter.com/3dsq8THpxV — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) March 30, 2022

Commenting on the post, transgender model Nikkiey Chawla wrote, "Can't even imagine for a sec what all those girl might hv gone through... that emotional trauma. Kudos to u my darling for raising voice and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

BIG BREAKING: Somy Ali finally says Salman Khan beat her up and supports Aishwarya Rai who had the guts to file a FIR against him. #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/6H4npwTXQ9 — Dune (@Back2Dune) November 15, 2021

Though Somy hasn't mentioned the actor's name, it is easy to make a guess. Somy Ali dated Salman Khan for almost a decade in the 90s. The couple met when Salman was in a relationship with Sangeetha Bijlani. In a recent interview to Zoom, she was quoted saying, "It's been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It's as simple as that. Both of us moved on with our lives."

However, this is the not the first time Khan's name is dragged into such an allegation. Let's take a look at the past:

Salman was in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai in 1999 when the duo was working together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Though everything was going well, Aishwarya's father accused the actor of domestic violence post which the couple broke off. Later in an interview, Aishwarya Rai opened up on Salman's alcohol addiction, physical abuses and infidelity.

In 2003, Vivek Oberoi in a press conference alleged that Salman called him 41 times in a nigh to threaten him. Vivek was reportedly in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai during the time. In the explosive press meet, Vivek also revealed that Salman told him about having physical relationship with many Bollywood actresses.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif too suffered. There were reports of Salman slapping Katrina on the sets of Yuvraaj in 2008 after an alleged tiff. The argument began when he was unhappy with a newspaper photograph of the actress with Akshay Kumar.

Apart from these allegations, Salman is also known for launching lookalikes of his ex-girlfriends. Remember Sneha Ullal in Lucky, who looks exactly like Aishwarya Rai and Zareen Khan in Veer, who resembles Katrina Kaif.

Keep watching this space for more updates.