Somy Ali might not have had that great a journey in the industry but people still remember her fondly. Somy, who came to India, with a hope to marry Salman Khan after watching his film, has not had it easy here. The actress had no idea about acting, never turned up for rehearsals and never passionate about her acting.

So, it wasn't much of a surprise when she decided to pack her bags and go back. Currently busy with humanitarian work, Somy has no plans of coming back to the industry.

Recently, while talking to a publication, Somy opened up about what made her join the charity work that she does in Miami. She told TOI that she grew up in Pakistan where she witnessed domestic violence. She also revealed that a house help abused her there from the age of five to nine. When she went to the US at the age of eleven, it was there that she decided to put behind all she had endured and help others. Somy revealed that she is now working as a human trafficking expert and domestic violence expert for her organisation.

Back in those days, Somy and Salman Khan were said to be in a relationship. A lot was said and written about the two and their relationship. Salman and Somy never tried to hide their relationship but it is said that Salman cheated on her with Aishwarya Rai and that broke Somy's heart. Talking about Salman, Somy said that she has not spoken to him in many years. However, she met Salman's mother two years ago.

"No, I haven't spoken to Salman in many years, and I think that's the best way to go about things. When people come into our life, we learn from them — what we should do and what we shouldn't. And there's a time when you should move on. However, I respect him for his foundation, and I have heard that they do phenomenal work. I did meet his mom, Salma aunty, who is among my favourite people in this world, when she was in Miami two years ago. It was wonderful to catch up with her," she told TOI.

Somy is glad that she left the industry and now her organisation is benefitting many people.