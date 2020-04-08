Salman Khan's love life is no less than a Bollywood movie. It has love, passion, action and infidelity. He has dated actresses such as beauty queen Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani and many more.

Stories of his affair with the beautiful divas of Bollywood is undeniable and Salman Khan has also gone on record to accept most of his relationships. While the country is eagerly waiting for this most eligible bachelor to get married, not many know that there was a time when Sallu Bhai was ready to settle down.

Salman, Sangeeta and Somy - The love Triangle

In the early 90s, news of Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan's love affair was making the headlines. They were madly in love with each other. As per Salman's biography 'Being Salman' penned by Jasim Khan, the couple was supposed to get married in on 27 May 1994, but suddenly the event was called off. All the wedding preparations were stalled midway. Reportedly, Sangeeta found out that Salman has been cheating on her with someone else and called off the wedding.

Even Salman Khan went on the records on chat show Koffee with Karan and accepted that he has once cheated on a girlfriend. Sangeeta and Salman's love story was hindered a by new girl named, Somy Ali.

I Had A Dream About Marrying Salman: Somy Ali

Somy, like any other teenage girl, fell in love with Prem aka Salman Khan after watching 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. Going against her mother's wishes, 16-years-old Somy, decided to travel to India in order to meet Salman. Somy told in an interview that "I had a dream about marrying Salman the night I saw the film. I woke up and ran around the house looking for a suitcase and told my mom how I needed to move to India to marry an actor I had dreamt of."

Once she landed in India, Somy did some modelling assignments and the moment she met the man of her dreams Salman Khan, love blossomed between the two. The two of them were head over heels for each other. Salman, who was already in a committed relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani, cheated on her and started a new love story with Somy.

Salman Khan's aggression destroyed the relationship?

For some people, Salman has a heart of gold but we cannot deny that the actor is also known for losing his cool at various occasions. The news of Salman, physically and mentally abusing his girlfriends is famous. In Somy's case also, it was claimed that at a party once, Salman broke a glass cold drink bottle at Somy's head which led to their breakup.

Although, in an old interview, Somy denied such claims and said that if Salman would have done something like this then she would have been rushed to the hospital. She clarified that they had a fight over Somy Ali having a glass of alcohol. Salman was so upset because of this that he broke a bottle on the table and drink was spilled all over the place.

Aishwarya Rai came between us: Somy

As per the news by India Today, Somy has also went on record to accept that 'Aishwarya Rai' came between them. While shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Salman and Aishwarya fell in love and started dating each other. But Somy also clarified that she doesn't hold any grudge against either of them. "They both did what they felt and believed was the right thing to do at that point in time. I don't like to hold grudges. It will only affect my growth as a person," said Somy.