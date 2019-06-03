West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made headlines a few days back when she got angry at a BJP protester for calling 'Jai Shri Ram' at her car while she was travelling to Naihati in the North 24 Parganas district.

After this, the Bharatiya Janata Party promised to send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' cards to her. In addition to this, BJP's Babul Supriyo stated that he will personally send 'Get Well Soon' cards to her.

The singer-turned-politician told ANI that something was definitely wrong with the TMC chief. "She is the cause of so many memes on social media. It is not good for anyone. From my constituency Asansol, we will send 'Get Well Soon' cards to Mamata Banerjee. Something is definitely not well with Didi and she needs to answer that," he said.

He added, "She is an experienced politician but her behavior is abnormal and bizarre. She should keep in mind the dignity of the post she holds. She should take a break for a few days. She is rattled by BJP's presence in Bengal."

The incident when Banerjee criticised the BJP protester took place on May 30, just one week after BJP made an entrance into West Bengal. BJP had won 18 out of the 42 seats in the state while Banerjee's TMC won 22 seats.

Mamata, hearing Jai Shri Ram being chanted, had immediately gotten out of her car and said, "Come here you BJP criminals. If you have guts come in front of me." She added, "There is a limit of indecent behaviour. I was travelling in a vehicle. These people wearing BJP's headband started abusing me and tried to attack my vehicle."