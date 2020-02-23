Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently shared a couple of pictures on his Twitter account. The photos featuring the Malang team offered hint and something cooking between Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu.

Malang, which was released in the cinema halls on February 7, has crossed Rs 50 crore net mark at the Indian box office in 12 days. Its lead cast Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and director Mohit Suri celebrated its success by partying at the Pali Village Cafe in Bandra on February 19

After this success party, Anil Kapoor shared four pictures of the Malang team in two tweets. Two pictures shared in the first tweet on February 19 show the team enjoying lunch at the Pali Village Cafe in Bandra. The actor captioned this post with "Happy Malang Wednesday to all! @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur @MalangFilm @LuvFilms @TSeries."

In one of the second set of pictures, Disha Patani is starring at Kunal Khemu with a smile on her face, while the latter looks at the person inside the counter. After seeing this pic, one may see that she is not looking at Kunal, but posing for the photograph. However, second photo in this post of Anil clearly hints at something.

In this still, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu are see standing on the staircase and romantically seeing each other, while other members of the Malang team watch them curiously. What is more interesting is that Anil Kapoor captioned these photos with Malang (Red heart), which has raised a doubt about whether anything really cooking between the two or it was just a part of the team fun activities on the occasion.

Talented actor Kunal Khemu is already married to Soha Ali Khan and the couple is leading a happy life with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu. The actor is known for his decency and simplicity. He has always stayed from courting any controversy throughout his career. What is seen in the pictures must be a fun act.

On the other hand, Disha Patani is rumoured to have been dating Tiger Shroff for long time and a lot has been written and spoken about their love affair. The two have set a benchmark for all the couples in the industry with their fitness and hotness. But the couple has not admitted their relationship in public.

Of late the sizzling chemistry between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur fueled the speculation that the two are often romantically linked with each other. However, in an interview, the Aashiqui 2 actor said that link-ups are just a part and parcel of an actors' life. Aditya said, "There have been link-up rumours for every duo that's doing a romantic film together, so it's just part of the game."