Director Mohit Suri's Hindi movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience.

Malang is a romantic action thriller film and Aseem Arrora has written the story for the film, while Aniruddha Guha penned its screenplay. Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani have produced the flick under the banners Luv Films, T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment. The movie has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.14 hours.

Malang movie story: Young introvert Advait (Aditya Roy Kapoor) meets London-based free-spirited girl Sara (Disha Patani), who has come to Goa, India for the first time to live a life unshackled like a vagabond (Malang). All goes well until life turns upside down. Their life comes crashing down when they become linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. What happens next forms the crux.

Performance: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have delivered good performances and their chemistry is the highlights of Malang. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu have done good jobs and their performances are also among the attractions of the film. Angela Krislinzki, Elli AvrRam, Keith Sequeira, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shaad Randhawa, Vatsal Sheth and Prasad Jawade have done justice to their respective role.

Technical: Malang has brilliant production values. Songs, background score, picturisation, exotic locales, punch dialogues, action and dance choreography are the attractions on the technical front, add the filmgoers.

Malang movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' responses to the film shared on Twitter scroll down to see the audience's verdict.

Aavishkar @aavishhkar

#Malang is full of thrills, romance, action & style. It's slickly shot & looks fresh. Story is predictable at places but still keeps you engaged. Patchy first half but intriguing & fast paced 2nd half. Overall it's a decent watch! Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #MalangReview

Manoj K Sharma @manojksharma2

Interval time and man #Malang is a just WOW.. #AdityaRoyKapoor @DishPatani is just perfect in their part but this man @AnilKapoor is par excellence.. Aag hai Aag.. so very happy to see @kunalkemmu in such a nice role. Abhi tak to film barood hai. #Malang is a brilliant thriller .. Well-done @mohit11481 sir for handling a subject with so much layers, full on twist & turns, Every one did a fantastic job .. Music is great.. Film to pakka chalne wali hai. Congratulations in advance @gargankur sir, @luv_ranjan sir, @LuvFilms

Himesh @HimeshMankad

#Malang is like two different films rolled in one. The revenge sequences are shot well, create intrigue and hold the attention, while the connect goes missing in the romantic scenes. #MohitSuri explores the dark space but gives it a commercial treatment. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ stars! Despite the predictiblity, the screenplay keeps you hooked to know "WHY", though some other "WHY" would have left better impact, and a better connect. #AdityaRoyKapur is earnest, #AnilKapoor and #KunalKemmu shine, while @DishPatani raises the temperature. #Malang Overall, #Malang has a supremely engaging first half but second half leaves a lot to be explored, salvaged basically by the interesting twist in climax. Music could have been much better considering the #MohitSuri standards.A Decent One Time Watch! ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (3/5)

Amir Shahzad @AmirSha19556008

Just watched #Malang Suri's Nail Biting Romantic Thriller You can't miss. story line makes it Edge of Seat Thriller and High on Thrill...@AnilKapoor always jakas.. #AdityaRoyKapur fabulous... @DishPatani Was awesome... total pesa wsol movie

Filmee Keeda @FilmeeBoy

Perfect execution!⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Rated journey! #Malang runs at an unexpected level! Enveloped in the powerful acting of @AnilKapoor sir, this is yet again a master stroke by @mohit11481 sir! Special mention for the songs man! @kunalkemmu #adityaroykapoor @DishPatani great acting ❤️

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

Giving 2* to Malang only because of Anil Sir and Disha.. film is extremely dark and you can easily guess what will happen next, overall film fails to give you that vibe, clumsy direction and screenplay will be the real reason behind #Malang failure #MalangReview 2*/5

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

#Malang - TORMENT watch. Film has got not thrills,have a dead slow predictable screenplay, shoddy script & mediocre performance by the star cast. Mohit Suri Direction is a deplorable. Audience ko Paka dena inka maza aur nasha hai, Watch at your own Risk. Rating - ⭐️ #MalangReview

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

#Malang is a ruthless, senseless & useless film, This Film should release directly on #OTT. @mohit11481 forgets that how a film is directed. Overall this film will be Disaster as its cost is high. 0*/5. @DishPatani & #Aditya should retire from Bollywood. Prediction ~30cr.

KRK @kamaalrkhan