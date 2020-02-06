Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang is all set to hit theatres this Friday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles and two distinct avatars. And early reviews have already started pouring in and so far Malang has garnered a positive word of mouth.

The trailer of Malang was filled with a lot of mystery surrounding the plot. It made sure that no spoilers were revealed to the audience. The director and actors were not only guarding the key aspect of the film, but they have also gone to extreme lengths to ensure that neither the cast nor the crew, divulges suspense elements to anyone.

So it was pretty much a surprise for everyone who watched Malang in special screenings. The early reactions, so far, have been fabulous. Talking about the performances of the star cast, Aditya, Disha Patani including Anil Kapoor and Kunal have lived up to the expectations. Mohit Suri has done a fine job with the narrative of the film and keeps the audience glued to their seats.

Moreover, Malang team doesn't want cinegoers also to reveal details or spoilers after watching the movie, so that everyone can enjoy the suspense that the romantic-thriller brings along.

So without further ado, let's take a look at what critics have to say about Malang.

The Times Of India: "The film begins well with a power-packed action scene, and dives straight into the drama. What it does lack is a tighter edit and dialogues that could elevate the narrative. Though there are two interesting twists in the plot, they aren't as big a surprise as they should have been, which take away from its thrill quotient. The music proves to be one of its strong points, especially the title track, which stays with you even after you leave the theatre."

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Koimoi: "Malang takes you from one 'thrill' to another without taking much time. The fast pace doesn't miss anything important and manages to narrate an intriguing story without making you look at the watch."

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Glamsham: "Malang is a bloodily frenetic rage, an outrage of emotions packed in a tight dark thriller that worships de noir tones and is brutally passionate. Having top notch acts from Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. Malang sees Mohit Suri back to his groove and if you are a lover of dark, intense, action packed thrillers then unleash your love for such madness."

Rating: 4 Stars

Stay tuned for more critics reviews of Malang.