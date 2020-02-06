Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been dating for a long time now. The couple has never shied away from been spotted together at parties or dinner dates but over the past few days, things have been pretty different for the rumoured couple.

According to several reports, Tiger and Disha seemed to have parted ways. In a media interview when Disha was asked about love, relationships and breakups, she came up with a weird reply saying that she is trying hard but it isn't working out.

If reports are to be believed Disha has always been an over-possessive girlfriend and she had forbidden Tiger to have any intimate scenes or lip lock scenes off-screen and even on-screen with his co-stars but apparently the diva broke her own rule and went onto kiss her Malang co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the film.

Reportedly, Disha's this move was deliberate as the actress was mad at her boyfriend Tiger Shroff whose closeness to his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria had irked her.

Disha had let the bygones be but she was unable to get rid of the thought that Tiger had cheated on her. Her kiss with Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Malang' was a reaction to the Tiger's actions.

Well, nothing of the same has been confirmed by either of the parties but this gossip in the B-town has surely raised many eyebrows.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 trailer releases

Tiger Shroff has decided to release the trailer of his upcoming film Baaghi 3 today that is just one day before his rumoured girlfriend Disha's film 'Malang's release. So is this an indication that Tiger is now heading towards stealing the limelight from Disha? Has their relationship turned sour?

Meanwhile, Disha is currently promoting her upcoming 'Malang' that stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in the lead.

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

The film is scheduled to hit big screens on February 7. It has already created an immense buzz amongst the audience.