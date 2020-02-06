Some people, who claim to have watched Malang before its release, are impressed with the film. They are all praises for Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Mohit Suri's working in the movie.

Written by Aseem Arrora, Malang is a romantic action thriller film, which about a couple that is leading a perfect life. But their life comes crashing down when they are linked to a corrupt cop and his righteous counterpart. Its promos, cast and crew have raised a lot of curiosity and expectations about the movie.

Malang is scheduled for its worldwide release on February 7. But some people on Twitter claim that they have watched the film two days before it hit the screens. Most of them have given positive reviews and rich ratings for the Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer. They say that thrilling story, brilliant performances by the lead cast and rich production values are the highlights of this much-awaited flick.

Check out Malang movie early reviews and ratings:

Siddharth Kannan @sidkannan

Nail Biting Thriller! #Malang gets into your 'Psyche'! Madness has a new name: it's @MalangFilm! 4 ⭐️

Umair Sandhu @UmairSandu

Saw #Malang at Overseas Censor Board ! It will BLOW your mind ! What a Terrific Chilling Thriller ! Full on engaging from start to end !! DEADLY SUPERHIT ! @AnilKapoor @DishPatani @mohit11481 @kunalkemmu @MalangFilm @ElliAvrRam @LuvFilms

Vishal Verma @cineblues

My #Malang! review Bloodily frenetic & captivatingly intense ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

Neeru sharma @nierusharma

#Malangreview- ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (3.5) Water tight screenplay & jaw dropping suspense make it a must watch! Detaied review wl b followd #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @mohit11481

