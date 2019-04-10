PUBG Mobile has given battle royale genre a major boost in the gaming world, so much so that eSports championships are a thing now and players are winning loads of cash. But if you've had your fun with PUBG, Fortnite or even Apex Legends, you can experience the battle-royale game in real life as an ambitious millionaire is turning a private island into a battleground inspired by the popular games.

PUBG-inspired real-life battle royale event is still in its early stages as Hush Hush luxury marketplace, popularly known as "Amazon for millionaires," is looking for a "gamemaker" who can help design the arena for a 100-person battle royale inspired event on a private island. The gamemaker can make up to $59,000 (exactly £45,000) for a six-week project.

"Battle royale games have become incredibly popular over the last few years ago and our customer is a huge fan who wants to make the game a reality in the safest way possible. If the championship is a success this year, it's something he wants to make an annual event moving forward, which is very exciting! If you're a fan of last-person-standing movies and games, it'll be a great opportunity to have a once in a lifetime experience and earn a significant amount of money," HushHush.com founder Aaron Harpin said in a statement.

Some of the details of the battle-royale event have been revealed, which sound quite exciting even for those who play games like PUBG and Fortnite on a regular basis. Participants will compete against one another in a three-day event with 12 hours of strategizing and competing each day. Safety is of utmost importance, which is why players will be provided with Airsoft guns, ammo and touch-sensitive body armour. Otherwise, it would be a Hunger Games event instead of a battle-royale event.

During the night, competitors will camp on the island. Food, camping gear and all the equipment will be provided to the players. The one-of-its-kind event is expected to take place in winter this year.

Whether you're a participant or a gamemaker, HushHush will be the go-to place for all event-related information and registrations. Since there is an active lookout for a "talented gamemaker," interested folks can submit their entries/CV to Hush Hush before April 22. Those selected will be notified by May 10 and then escorted to the private island to assess the landscape and design the event accordingly.

It's clear that the anonymous millionaire behind the adventurous idea is not short of cash and is willing to spend the top dollar/pound to make this a success. But it remains unclear how the event will work around finer details of battle royale game concept, like the shrinking play zone and airdrops. We just have to wait and watch.