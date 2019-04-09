PUBG Mobile ban in India is one of the most controversial topics of recent times. While some people are strongly protesting against the game due to its influence on kids and youngsters, there are others who find it absurd. But one of the biggest advocates of Internet freedom has joined the battle against those who seek PUBG's ban.

Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has fought major battles on Net Neutrality front and successfully led campaigns like "Save The Internet" and now the Indian digital liberties organisation is fighting a real battle to save the royale battle game. To that extent, the organisation has filed a PIL against the PUBG ban before the Gujarat High Court.

PUBG Mobile was temporarily banned in several cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar. Players who played the game during the ban were arrested and tens of students and adults were booked for violating Commissioner order under Section 35 in Rajkot. While the ban is no longer in effect in those cities, the IFF noted that "PIL there is nothing stopping it legally from happening."

According to the IFF, banning PUBG in India violates Articles 14 of "equality before the law," Article 19 that protects freedom of speech rights and Article 21 that states "No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law." Under the Constitution.

"To us, the PUBG Ban is fuelled by moral panic and the harms from video games require scientific study and then non-legal methods of engagement. We, at IFF, promise to keep fighting against such arbitrary and disproportionate bans," IFF said in a Reddit post.

IFF also pointed out that the PIL is being represented by a litigation team consisting of Asim Pandya and Manan Bhatt. Also, the matter is expected to be listed for hearing in a week or two. Interested folks can keep a track of the progress of this case on Reddit or via official IFF website.

The IFF is not only fighting PUBG Mobile ban in India, but it has also raised a voice against the recent ban imposed by Madras High Court on TikTok. The organisation said it would approach the high court to overrule the ban on TikTok.

"It often seems we are in the throes of a social (media-moral) panic. Within the space of a month, we have seen the ban of PUBG in Gujarat by police departments and now the Hon'ble Madras High Court has banned TikTok. We are in the process of conferring with legal counsel and will be taking steps to ensure that the fundamental rights of internet users are considered by the Court," IFF issued the statement.