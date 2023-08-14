'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues' continues to rule at the box office. The film was released in theatres on August 11, 2023. Starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. The duo are back as Sakina and Tara Singh in 'Gadar 2', directed by Anil Sharma.

Men chant "Pakistan Zindabad" during the Screening of Gadar 2;

Sunny Deol is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film and has been hosting the screening for his industry friends and family members.

However, recently a video that went viral showed the public shouting "Pakistan Zindabad," during the screening of Gadar 2.

A viral clip-on X, formerly Twitter shows a group of men shouting "Pakistan Zindabad".

Allegedly someone shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the theatre while watching Gadar 2 & this happened ??

The remaining public inside the theatres thrashed the moviegoer who shouted, "Pakistan Zindabad".

Gadar 2 Screening stops after projector malfunctions, cops called as moviegoers hurl abuse

Meanwhile, a ruckus broke out inside the theatre of Noida's Logix Mall on Sunday when the screen projector stopped working during the screening of Gadar 2 four times. Cops had to arrive at the theatre to control the situation before the projector started working. The PVR team confirmed that they will refund the complete amount to everyone and also apologised for the inconvenience.

Box office

On its first Sunday in theatres, August 13, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 52 crore. Hence, the film's total first-weekend collection stands at Rs 135.18 crore. Meanwhile, 'Gadar 2' had an overall 85.29 per cent occupancy on Sunday, August 13.

"Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," has become the second-best opener of 2023 and is just behind Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan."

The film is directed by Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles.